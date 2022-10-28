Guest Interviews
Kitty Flanagan On How You Know A Relationship Is About To Be Over
Kitty Flanagan's comedy is relatable about being in a relationship, and she tells us how you know when a relationship is doomed.
How Celia Pavey Became 'Vera Blue'
Vera Blue was introduced to the world as Celia Pavey, but she tells us the moment that 'Vera Blue' was born.
The Pre-Gig Ritual That Kings Of Leon Have Done Since Day One
The Kings Of Leon are one of the biggest bands in the world with eight albums under their belt but there’s one thing that hasn’t changed since day one.
Natalie Imbruglia: Singer Reveals The Story Behind The Iconic Torn Video
It’s been 25 years since Natalie Imbruglia released ‘Torn’, but everyone still remembers the video like it was released yesterday, so, what makes it so special?
Francesca Cumani - Why The Melbourne Cup Is So Special
Francesca Cumani has dialled into the Melbourne Cup for the last two years from the UK, but now she’s back in Australia and reveals to us why she loves the Cup Carnival so much.
Jay Laga'aia On Why Taking Your Date To A Horror Show Is A Brilliant I
We're deep into spooky season now, and Jay Laga'aia tells us why he think taking your date to a horror show is a brilliant idea.
Costa Georgiadis On Why Kids Need To Be Exploring Their Gardens
Australia's favourite garden guru, Costa Georgiadis tells why getting out into the garden and getting dirty is so important for kids.