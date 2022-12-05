Guest Interviews
Mitch Tambo On Reimagining Silent Night In The First Nations Language Gamilaraay
Mitch Tambo has reimagined the classic Christmas song Silent Night in the First Nations language of Gamilaraay. He tells us why he chose Silent Night was the perfect song to choose.
Taking Over TikTok With Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor may be all about that bass, but Georgie finds out how she became a TikTok queen, and how it's changed the way she writes her songs.
Rob Mills Bonds With Robert Irwin Over Khaki
It turns out Rob Mills and Robert Irwin have more than their name in common, they also have a shared love of... khaki?
Keith Urban: How His Duet 'That's When' With Taylor Swift Came About
Keith Urban’s duet ‘That’s When’ with Taylor Swift is an absolute tune but it came about in a very bizarre way and the location Keith received the call in, is VERY Australian.
Weird Al Yankovic: The Madonna Relationship In His Movie That Isn't Quite Real
Weird Al Yankovic is best known for his incredible song parodies and now he's got a movie about his life, but there's one part about Madonna that isn't quite all true.
Vir Das On Why Bollywood Is Currently Better Than Hollywood
Vir Das is one of the most famous comedians to come from India, and he reveals to us why he thinks Bollywood is actually better than Hollywood right now.
The Betoota Advocate On Why The Australian Dream Is Dying
Journalist titans Clancy Overell and Errol Parker, the editors of The Betoota Advocate, tell us why the Australian dream is dying, and how the glorious town of Betoota will save it.