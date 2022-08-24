Guest Interviews
Michelle Williams On The Bond She Still Has With Destiny's Child
Michelle Williams was revealed as the Microphone on the Masked Singer Australia last night. But she tells us why her bond with her Destiny's Child's bandmates is so special and what they do these days when they catch up.
The Lesson Shaquille O'Neal Learned From Kobe’s Death
Shaquille O'Neal tells us the important life lesson he learned following the tragic death of his former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant.
Shannon Noll And FLETCHER Bond Over Shoeys On Live TV!
Shannon Noll And FLETCHER joined us at the desk at the same time and things got weird when we talked about SHOEYS...
Sooshi Mango On The Deal They Tried To Make With Scott Morrison
Sooshi Mango have gone from making videos in their parents' garages, to selling out arena shows. But they tell us why a deal with former Prime Minister Scott Morrison to join the group fell through.
Idris Elba On Dealing With Aussie Spiders
Idris Elba may be one of the coolest men on the planet, but how does he go keeping his cool with Australian spiders? He tells us all plus how he felt about coming up against the Beast in his latest film.
The Bridge Is Set To Premiere Across Australia
In what can only be described as Survivor meets The Mole, Paramount Plus’ ‘The Bridge’ highlights the best and worst of human behaviour, teamwork… and woodwork. The Bridge contestant ‘Jonesy’ is here to explain just how the show works.
Heidi Klum Has Revealed Just How Much Her Legs Are Insured For
She has one of the most recognisable faces and pair of legs on the catwalk, but with decades of experience, just how much are Heidi Klum's legs insured for? Well, we have finally found out!