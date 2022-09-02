Guest Interviews
Melissa Leong's Mission To Get Kids Into The Kitchen
Melissa Leong is a Masterchef Judge, food critic and Gold Logie nominee, and now she's going back to her roots with a new kid's cookbook. She tells us all about her mission to get kids cooking!
Rebecca Black On Reimagining Herself After ‘Friday’ Fame
It’s been 11 years since a 13-year-old Rebecca Black shot to global fame with ‘Friday’. The singer tells us how she has reinvented herself and why it helped her find who she was as an adult.
Rob Brydon On Why You Should Never Stand In A Pool With Chris Hemsworth
Comedian Rob Brydon is jack-of-all trades, but one thing he doesn't like doing is standing next in the pool next to Chris Hemsworth. He tells us why he'll never do it again.
Daniel Johns Opens Up About His Struggles And Rehab
Daniel Johns reached the highest of highs with Silverchair, but he tells Carrie about his struggles behind the scenes and the moment he knew he needed help.
Jamie Oliver On Why Eating Out Of The Pan Is Acceptable
People are spending less time than ever in the kitchen, and chef Jamie Oliver is on a mission to get us cooking again. His new book is all about recipes that you can cook in one pan, and yes, he says it's perfectly acceptable to eat it straight out of the pan.
Harry Garside On Breaking Gender Stereotypes In Boxing
Boxing may be considered on the most masculine sports in the world, but Aussie Olympic boxer is on a mission to break down gender stereotypes in the sport.
Melody Thornton Won The Masked Singer Australia!
Melody Thornton won this years Masked Singer Australia and we ask if she really thought Dave Hughes guessed who she was just on his own… or was there a secret?