Guest Interviews
Todd Sampson: Why Parents Should Be Worried Of 'Omegle'
Todd Sampson’s new season of 'Mirror Mirror' kicks off tonight, but in the show there is one website that kids keep bringing up, and this is why parents should be worried.
Logan Martin On How He Won The World's Attention With BMX
Logan Martin was the breakout star at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming gold in the BMX. He tells us how he stays motivated on his way to becoming an extreme sport legend. Plus, he and Carrie bond over their love of tattoos (kind of).
Illy On Why He Chose To Stick To Music Over His Law Degree
Aussie hip hop star Illy has been dropping hits for years, but he tells why he did a law degree, and if he'll ever use it!
Darren Hayes On Why His New Album Is So Important
Darren Hayes is an Aussie superstar, and his new album has just been released and he tells us why it is so important to him.
Cody Simpson About To Take On His Biggest Challenge Yet
Cody Simpson is impressive in many ways; he’s a singer and a swimmer, but now comes his biggest challenge, singing the National Anthem in front of the whole nation at the Melbourne Cup Carnival. We find out if he’s ready!
Kathryn Eisman On How Your Clothes Can Reveal All About You
Kathryn Eisman says she can look at the clothes you're wearing and can tell you all about your personal history and personality. She tells us how she does it on her new show 'Undressed'.