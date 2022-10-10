The Project

Logan Martin On How He Won The World's Attention With BMX
NC | News

Logan Martin was the breakout star at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming gold in the BMX. He tells us how he stays motivated on his way to becoming an extreme sport legend. Plus, he and Carrie bond over their love of tattoos (kind of).

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder9 mins

Todd Sampson: Why Parents Should Be Worried Of 'Omegle'

Todd Sampson’s new season of 'Mirror Mirror' kicks off tonight, but in the show there is one website that kids keep bringing up, and this is why parents should be worried.

image-placeholder6 mins

Logan Martin On How He Won The World's Attention With BMX

Logan Martin was the breakout star at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming gold in the BMX. He tells us how he stays motivated on his way to becoming an extreme sport legend. Plus, he and Carrie bond over their love of tattoos (kind of).

image-placeholder5 mins

Illy On Why He Chose To Stick To Music Over His Law Degree

Aussie hip hop star Illy has been dropping hits for years, but he tells why he did a law degree, and if he'll ever use it!

image-placeholder5 mins

Darren Hayes On Why His New Album Is So Important

Darren Hayes is an Aussie superstar, and his new album has just been released and he tells us why it is so important to him.

image-placeholder4 mins

Cody Simpson About To Take On His Biggest Challenge Yet

Cody Simpson is impressive in many ways; he’s a singer and a swimmer, but now comes his biggest challenge, singing the National Anthem in front of the whole nation at the Melbourne Cup Carnival. We fi

image-placeholder5 mins

Cody Simpson About To Take On His Biggest Challenge Yet

Cody Simpson is impressive in many ways; he’s a singer and a swimmer, but now comes his biggest challenge, singing the National Anthem in front of the whole nation at the Melbourne Cup Carnival. We find out if he’s ready!

image-placeholder5 mins

Kathryn Eisman On How Your Clothes Can Reveal All About You

Kathryn Eisman says she can look at the clothes you're wearing and can tell you all about your personal history and personality. She tells us how she does it on her new show 'Undressed'.

image-placeholder6 mins

The Kooks On Why 'Naive' Was Almost Never A Hit

The Kooks burst on to the scene 15 years ago with their hit song Naive, and Luke Pritchard and Hugh Harris tell who we can thank for it being released... and who wasn't so keen on people hearing it.

2022