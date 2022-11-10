Guest Interviews
Sandi Toksvig On The Great British Bake Off's Biggest Secret
Sandi Toksvig may have hosted the Great British Bake Off, but we have found out the biggest secret of the shows past... Sandi hates cake!
Katy Perry On Why Australia Is The Scariest Country In The World
Katy Perry tells us how much she loves Australia, but has troubling convincing Thomas Rhett when she explains why it's also the scariest country in the world.
Emily Blunt On Why She Was Told Off After An Interview With The Rock
The last time we spoke to Emily Blunt, it all went a bit too adult and we have found out there were some repercussions as a result…
Greyson Chance On The Downside Of Being A Child Star
Greyson Chance became famous around the world when he was just a teenager but now he's grown up, he’s opening up about the downside of becoming famous at a young age.
Michael McIntyre On Why Everyone Needs To Speak With An Australian Accent
Michael McIntyre is heading Down Under in 2023, and he truly believes he’s a different person when in Australia, which makes him think the world should really just speak with our accent.
Chilli From TLC On What The Song 'Waterfalls' Is Actually About
TLC are best known for their smash hit ‘Waterfalls’ but after all these years, we have finally found out what the song is all about!
Shane Crawford On The Transition From Footy To The Stage
Shane Crawford is about to head to the stage in a starring role in Joseph and The Technicolor Dreamcoat but just how different is playing in a Grand Final and performing on stage? Well, we have finally found out!
Scott Pape On How To Teach Kids Financial Literacy
A recent study has revealed more than a third of Aussies are financially illiterate, with 43% of 18-to-24-year-olds unable to pay their personal debts. The Barefoot Investor himself, Scott Pape, tells us how we can teach our kids how to understand money.