Kathryn Eisman On How Your Clothes Can Reveal All About You
Kathryn Eisman says she can look at the clothes you're wearing and can tell you all about your personal history and personality. She tells us how she does it on her new show 'Undressed'.

image-placeholder5 mins

image-placeholder6 mins

The Kooks On Why 'Naive' Was Almost Never A Hit

The Kooks burst on to the scene 15 years ago with their hit song Naive, and Luke Pritchard and Hugh Harris tell who we can thank for it being released... and who wasn't so keen on people hearing it.

image-placeholder4 mins

Why The First And Forever Festival Is So Important For First Nations A

The all new Indigenous-led music event, The First and Forever Festival, is the newest event to hit the summer schedule. Rapper and author Briggs curated the lineup himself, and he tells us how he and

image-placeholder5 mins

Christian Bale On Working With Chris Hemsworth And Margot Robbie

Superstar Christian Bale has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, but he tells us why he loves working with our very own Aussies, Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie.

image-placeholder7 mins

How Isla Fisher's Books Are Helping Kids Stay True To Themselves

Isla Fisher has been on our screens for years, but the actor has now turned to writing kids' books. Isla tells us why it's important for her stories to help kids stay true to themselves and find their path in life.

image-placeholder7 mins

Benson Boone Surprises Us All With The Most Perfect Introduction

Benson Boone is best known for being on American Idol, but he’s ready to introduce himself to Australia and my oh my does he have a perfect way to do it.

image-placeholder6 mins

Eric Idle Reveals The Genius Way He Copes With Terrible News

Eric Idle has been given a pretty awful diagnosis in his life, but he’s come up with a genius way to keep everyone laughing.

image-placeholder6 mins

Craig David On Why His 7 Days Are Different Now

Craig David was 17 when he wrote his hit song '7 Days'. He tells us how he and the world have changed since then, and just what his 7 Days would entail now.

2022