Kane Brown Reveals The One Thing He Can't Find In Australia
Country singer Kane Brown is straight off the plane from America, and he reveals the one thing he has really struggled to find since arriving Down Under. It's hilarious.

Guest Interviews

image-placeholder6 mins

Alok Reveals All About Their Life-Changing Moment In Australia

American writer, performance artist and comedian Alok had a life changing moment when visiting Melbourne six years ago. They tell us about the moment it happened and why they aren't afraid to come back to Australia.

image-placeholder5 mins

image-placeholder6 mins

Ozzy Osbourne Has An Incredible Life Motto That He Loves To Live By

Ozzy Osbourne has had a HUGE career and there’s a lyric on his new album that he loves to live by. Tommy Little finds out what it means.

image-placeholder8 mins

Queen Elizabeth II Got In Trouble For A Impression She Did!

It's well known that Queen Elizabeth II had a good sense of humour, but comedian Omid Djalili tells us about the joke that may have got her into a bit of trouble...

image-placeholder8 mins

Why Is Singer Teddy Swims Actually Called Teddy Swims?

Teddy Swims is an incredible singer but as we found out Teddy Swims is not his real name, so what does it mean?

image-placeholder8 mins

George Clooney Reveals His First Impression Of Julia Roberts

George Clooney & Julia Roberts have been friends for years but what did they think of each other when they met for the first time? Carrie Bickmore found out.

image-placeholder7 mins

Robbie Williams On Modern Day Music

Robbie Williams is celebrating his 25th year as a popstar but, as we found out, he really doesn’t want to talk much about it for one reason…

Bill Bailey On British PMs

Bill Bailey On British PMs

Bill Bailey loves to mock Australia for cycling through Prime Ministers like there is no tomorrow but the tables have turned and we really made sure he knew it…

2022