Jonathan Van Ness On Why You Should Always Put Yourself Out There
Jonathan Van Ness is best known for being the beauty expert on Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, which led to him trying new things and now he's passing on an amazing bit of advice to as many people as he can.

Guest Interviews

image-placeholder6 mins

Graham Norton Reveals All About His Incredible Wedding

Graham Norton just got married in his favourite place, West Cork and we find out all about why he loved it so much.

image-placeholder5 mins

Jimmy Rees On How He Comes Up With All His Characters

Jimmy Rees' popularity has skyrocketed with this characters on social media. He tells us how he comes up with them and why we secretly love them.

image-placeholder5 mins

Joel Madden On Why He Can't Be Partners With His Wife On Games Night

Joel Madden is heading into the world of competitive tattooing with Ink Masters, and he tells us why his own competitive streak means he can't be partners with his wife on games night!

image-placeholder6 mins

Hugh Sheridan Reveals The One Error Australians Are Making

Hugh Sheridan is an actor and incredible singer and tonight he reveals to us the one thing Aussies keep forgetting about the national anthem now it’s had a slight change…

image-placeholder5 mins

The One Thing Katie Noonan Needed To Remember At The AFL Grand Final

Kate Noonan is about to light the AFL Grand Final and we spoke to her all about how nervous she is and the one thing she really hopes she can remember.

image-placeholder16 mins

Robbie Williams On His Love Of Performing And His Talented Daughter

Robbie Williams returned to Australia just a few months ago for a couple of nights of concerts, and he tells us why a moment before he went on stage restored his love of performing. Also, we find out just how talented one of his kids is.

image-placeholder6 mins

Singer Tom Grennan On Fighting David Beckham In A Boxing Match

British singer Tom Grennan is a man of many talents, but how did he go against David Beckham in a boxing match? He tells us all about it.

2022