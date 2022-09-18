Guest Interviews
John Legend On What He Loves About Being A Parent
John Legend took his whole family to the Grammys and while his kids are very different to each other, he reveals what he and Chrissy Teigen love about being parents.
Hillary Clinton On Why She Stayed With Bill
Hillary Clinton is one gutsy women on a mission to tell the stories of other gutsy women. She joins us with her daughter Chelsea and reveals why staying with Bill Clinton was the bravest thing she has ever done.
Alok Reveals All About Their Life-Changing Moment In Australia
American writer, performance artist and comedian Alok had a life changing moment when visiting Melbourne six years ago. They tell us about the moment it happened and why they aren't afraid to come back to Australia.
Kane Brown Reveals The One Thing He Can't Find In Australia
Country singer Kane Brown is straight off the plane from America, and he reveals the one thing he has really struggled to find since arriving Down Under. It's hilarious.
Ozzy Osbourne Has An Incredible Life Motto That He Loves To Live By
Ozzy Osbourne has had a HUGE career and there’s a lyric on his new album that he loves to live by. Tommy Little finds out what it means.
Queen Elizabeth II Got In Trouble For A Impression She Did!
It's well known that Queen Elizabeth II had a good sense of humour, but comedian Omid Djalili tells us about the joke that may have got her into a bit of trouble...
Why Is Singer Teddy Swims Actually Called Teddy Swims?
Teddy Swims is an incredible singer but as we found out Teddy Swims is not his real name, so what does it mean?