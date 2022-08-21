The Project

Idris Elba On Dealing With Aussie Spiders
Idris Elba may be one of the coolest men on the planet, but how does he go keeping his cool with Australian spiders? He tells us all plus how he felt about coming up against the Beast in his latest film.

Guest Interviews

image-placeholder4 mins

image-placeholder7 mins

The Bridge Is Set To Premiere Across Australia

In what can only be described as Survivor meets The Mole, Paramount Plus’ ‘The Bridge’ highlights the best and worst of human behaviour, teamwork… and woodwork. The Bridge contestant ‘Jonesy’ is here to explain just how the show works.

image-placeholder5 mins

Heidi Klum Has Revealed Just How Much Her Legs Are Insured For

She has one of the most recognisable faces and pair of legs on the catwalk, but with decades of experience, just how much are Heidi Klum's legs insured for? Well, we have finally found out!

image-placeholder8 mins

Johann Hari On How To Get Your Focus Back

Johann Hari has made it his mission to help others get their focus back. His new book targets big tech for 'stealing' our attention. Johann joins us to explain!

image-placeholder6 mins

Luke Hemsworth On Why His Latest Film Will Make You Cry

Luke Hemsworth jokes he makes people cry unintentionally, and he tells us how his latest film takes the audience on a beautiful journey, and why we're meant to cry during it.

image-placeholder5 mins

Owen Wilson Tells Us The Moment He Decided To Become An Actor

Owen Wilson reveals the moment when he decided to become an actor. Plus, what he learnt from his co-stars, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in his new film Secret Headquarters.

image-placeholder8 mins

Fatman Scoop On Finding A New Purpose In Life

Fatman Scoop is the ultimate hype man, but found his job became non-existent during the pandemic. He tells us how he reinvented himself and found a new purpose during lockdown.

image-placeholder5 mins

Shaggy Reveals The Weirdest Thing About Collaborating With Sting

Carrie chats with Mr Boombastic himself, Shaggy, and after giving us one unexpected collaboration with Sting, the duo have done it again. Shaggy tells us the culinary habit about Sting you wouldn't expect.

