Guest Interviews
Idris Elba On Dealing With Aussie Spiders
Idris Elba may be one of the coolest men on the planet, but how does he go keeping his cool with Australian spiders? He tells us all plus how he felt about coming up against the Beast in his latest film.
The Bridge Is Set To Premiere Across Australia
In what can only be described as Survivor meets The Mole, Paramount Plus’ ‘The Bridge’ highlights the best and worst of human behaviour, teamwork… and woodwork. The Bridge contestant ‘Jonesy’ is here to explain just how the show works.
Heidi Klum Has Revealed Just How Much Her Legs Are Insured For
She has one of the most recognisable faces and pair of legs on the catwalk, but with decades of experience, just how much are Heidi Klum's legs insured for? Well, we have finally found out!
Johann Hari On How To Get Your Focus Back
Johann Hari has made it his mission to help others get their focus back. His new book targets big tech for 'stealing' our attention. Johann joins us to explain!
Luke Hemsworth On Why His Latest Film Will Make You Cry
Luke Hemsworth jokes he makes people cry unintentionally, and he tells us how his latest film takes the audience on a beautiful journey, and why we're meant to cry during it.
Owen Wilson Tells Us The Moment He Decided To Become An Actor
Owen Wilson reveals the moment when he decided to become an actor. Plus, what he learnt from his co-stars, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in his new film Secret Headquarters.
Fatman Scoop On Finding A New Purpose In Life
Fatman Scoop is the ultimate hype man, but found his job became non-existent during the pandemic. He tells us how he reinvented himself and found a new purpose during lockdown.