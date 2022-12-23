Guest Interviews
How Seth Rogan Knew He Wanted To Be In Movies
Seth Rogan is an actor, writer, director and comedian and he tells us how he came to realise he wanted to be in movies.
Lizzy Hoo Explains Why You Shouldn't Go Surfing After A 15-Year Break
Comedian Lizzy Hoo was having a great time while going for a surf, until the third wave she caught. She tells us why you really shouldn't hit the waves after a 15-year break.
The One Character That Margot Robbie Would Love To Play Again
Margot Robbie is about to act with Brad Pitt again in a new movie, Babylon, but her newest character could be her favourite yet, well, all bar one, which she would love to play again.
Thomas Weatherall On Why He Didn't Watch The Original Heartbreak High
Thomas Weatherall is one of the breakout stars of the reboot of Heartbreak High, but he tells us why he hasn't watched the original show from the 90s.
Jimeoin - Why The Comedian Is Going To Stop Taking His Shirt Off
Jimeoin has been taking his shirt off for years but it's all about to change... and it's all for one big reason.
Salma Hayek On Why She Loves Her Animals
Salma Hayek tells us why she loves caring after her menagerie of animals and all about her owl's weird favourite drink.
Alicia Keys On How A Christmas Game Almost Went Wrong
Alicia Keys' family Christmases are usually big affairs, but she tells us how a fun family game almost caused a few problems!