The Project

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

How Rob And Stathi Evaded Capture On 'Hunted'
NC | News

Air Date: Wed 3 Aug 2022

After three weeks on the run, two tactical fugitives from separate teams have managed to stay hidden from a team of trained experts and claim victory on Network 10’s show ‘Hunted'. Rob and Stathi tell us how they did it.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder4 mins

How Rob And Stathi Evaded Capture On 'Hunted'

After three weeks on the run, two tactical fugitives from separate teams have managed to stay hidden from a team of trained experts and claim victory on Network 10’s show ‘Hunted'. Rob and Stathi tell us how they did it.

image-placeholder6 mins

Why The Thai Cave Rescue Enthralled Ron Howard

Director Ron Howard followed the rescue of 12 young footballers and their coach from a Thai cave along with the rest of the world. But he tells us why the behind-the-scenes story of courage all those involved made him want to take make his new movie.

image-placeholder4 mins

Why Dilruk Jayasinha Is Embarrassed About How He Met His Girlfriend

Dilruk Jayasinha often talked about his dating life on stage, and now he fills us in on how the embarrassing way he met his girlfriend.

image-placeholder6 mins

Jane Fonda On Why Sometimes Being Unlucky Can Be An Advantage

Legendary actor Jane Fonda has devoted her life to worthy causes and activism. Her new movie is all about Luck, and she tells us why being unlucky, can sometimes be an advantage.

image-placeholder7 mins

YUNGBLUD On How His Melbourne Gig Went A Little Wrong

Yungblud is on tour around Australia at the moment, but he had small dental mishap on stage in Melbourne. He tells us what happened and just how great Aussie dentists are.

image-placeholder6 mins

The Killers On Why Chart Success Doesn't Mean Everything

The Killers' 'Mr Brightside' may still be on the Australian music charts at 28, but Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. tell us why they don't measure success by the charts anymore.

image-placeholder6 mins

The Very 'Melbourne' Thing Angourie Rice Misses

Aussie actor Angourie Rice may be conquering Hollywood after her roles in Spider-Man and most recently, Honor Society, but there is one very 'Melbourne' thing she misses when far from home

image-placeholder7 mins

Ben Harper On The Difference Between Telling A Story With Words And With Music

Ben Harper plays most of the instruments on his latest album. He tells us if it is harder or easier to write a song without lyrics.

2022