Harry Garside On Breaking Gender Stereotypes In Boxing
NC | News

Boxing may be considered on the most masculine sports in the world, but Aussie Olympic boxer is on a mission to break down gender stereotypes in the sport.

6 mins

3 mins

Melody Thornton Won The Masked Singer Australia!

Melody Thornton won this years Masked Singer Australia and we ask if she really thought Dave Hughes guessed who she was just on his own… or was there a secret?

3 mins

Dave Hughes On The Masked Singer Finale

It's the Masked Singer Finale tonight, and we ask judge Dave Hughes, does he finally manage to get a guess correct?

5 mins

Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart may be known around the world for their movies, but it turns out their kids don't care. Also, why is Kevin not impressed by Dwayne's breakfast choice?

6 mins

The Dream Daniel Johns Role Rasmus King Has Landed

Rasmus King is the Aussie teenager who is turning into the next big movie star. He tells us how writing down Daniel Johns' name has manifested his dream role.

6 mins

Michelle Williams On The Bond She Still Has With Destiny's Child

Michelle Williams was revealed as the Microphone on the Masked Singer Australia last night. But she tells us why her bond with her Destiny's Child's bandmates is so special and what they do these days when they catch up.

8 mins

The Lesson Shaquille O'Neal Learned From Kobe’s Death

Shaquille O'Neal tells us the important life lesson he learned following the tragic death of his former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant.

11 mins

Shannon Noll And FLETCHER Bond Over Shoeys On Live TV!

Shannon Noll And FLETCHER joined us at the desk at the same time and things got weird when we talked about SHOEYS...

2022