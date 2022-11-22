Guest Interviews
Guy Pearce On Coming Back To Neighbours
Aussie actor Guy Pearce returned to Ramsay Street for the 'Neighbours' finale, and he tells us how he had to find out who Mike Young was after all these years.
Rob Beckett Meets The Australian Version Of Himself
English comedian Rob Beckett has travelled halfway around the world, only to meet the Australian version of himself.
Bliss n Eso - The Lie That Formed The Trio We Know
Bliss n Eso are about to head out on tour but tonight we found out that a lie is what formed the rap group for the first time. And it’s a big lie.
Why The New Avatar Movie Has Taken So Long To Make
The countdown is on to the second Avatar movie finally coming to cinemas and we found out why it's taken 13 long years from the stars of the movie Sam Worthington and Cliff Curtis.
Basketballer Isaac Humphries Opens Up About Becoming First Active Gay NBL Player
Last week, Melbourne United's Isaac Humphries became the first active NBL player to come out as gay. Isaac joined us to tell us about how life has been since and how he hopes to help others going forward.
Rüfüs Du Sol On The One Thing That Causes Tension On Tour
Rüfüs Du Sol have been traveling around the world together for years but there’s one thing they have agreed they can argue about.
Disenchanted - Why The Movie Is Actually A Love Letter
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph are teaming up for the new Disney+ movie Disenchanted, but Amy tells us why this movie made her realise a lot about her how she mothers her daughter.