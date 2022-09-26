Guest Interviews
Graham Norton Reveals All About His Incredible Wedding
Graham Norton just got married in his favourite place, West Cork and we find out all about why he loved it so much.
Jimmy Rees On How He Comes Up With All His Characters
Jimmy Rees' popularity has skyrocketed with this characters on social media. He tells us how he comes up with them and why we secretly love them.
Joel Madden On Why He Can't Be Partners With His Wife On Games Night
Joel Madden is heading into the world of competitive tattooing with Ink Masters, and he tells us why his own competitive streak means he can't be partners with his wife on games night!
Hugh Sheridan Reveals The One Error Australians Are Making
Hugh Sheridan is an actor and incredible singer and tonight he reveals to us the one thing Aussies keep forgetting about the national anthem now it’s had a slight change…
The One Thing Katie Noonan Needed To Remember At The AFL Grand Final
Kate Noonan is about to light the AFL Grand Final and we spoke to her all about how nervous she is and the one thing she really hopes she can remember.
Robbie Williams On His Love Of Performing And His Talented Daughter
Robbie Williams returned to Australia just a few months ago for a couple of nights of concerts, and he tells us why a moment before he went on stage restored his love of performing. Also, we find out just how talented one of his kids is.
Singer Tom Grennan On Fighting David Beckham In A Boxing Match
British singer Tom Grennan is a man of many talents, but how did he go against David Beckham in a boxing match? He tells us all about it.