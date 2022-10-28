The Project

Francesca Cumani - Why The Melbourne Cup Is So Special
NC | News

Francesca Cumani has dialled into the Melbourne Cup for the last two years from the UK, but now she’s back in Australia and reveals to us why she loves the Cup Carnival so much.

