The Project

Felix Riebl On Why 'Hello' Still Has A Huge Impact 20 Years Later
NC | News

Felix Riebl and The Cat Empire made themselves known with one word, 'Hello'. Felix tells us why the song still has such a big impact 20 years later.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder4 mins

Josh Cavallo On The Disappointment Of FIFA's One Love Armband Ban

Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo tells us how FIFA's ban on captains wearing One Love armbands at the World Cup is disappointing, and how the game should have committed to its promise of football being for everyone.

image-placeholder5 mins

Felix Riebl On Why 'Hello' Still Has A Huge Impact 20 Years Later

Felix Riebl and The Cat Empire made themselves known with one word, 'Hello'. Felix tells us why the song still has such a big impact 20 years later.

image-placeholder7 mins

Bear Grylls On Why We Need To Embrace Our Failures

Bear Grylls has spent decades teaching us how to survive in the wild, but he tells us why it's important we also embrace our failures.

image-placeholder6 mins

Tom Felton On Why Harry Potter Still Means So Much To Fans

Tom Felton tells us why the Harry Potter books and movies still mean so much to people, and why some fans forget he's not really Draco Malfoy.

image-placeholder7 mins

Guy Pearce On Coming Back To Neighbours

Aussie actor Guy Pearce returned to Ramsay Street for the 'Neighbours' finale, and he tells us how he had to find out who Mike Young was after all these years.

image-placeholder5 mins

Rob Beckett Meets The Australian Version Of Himself

English comedian Rob Beckett has travelled halfway around the world, only to meet the Australian version of himself.

image-placeholder5 mins

Bliss n Eso - The Lie That Formed The Trio We Know

Bliss n Eso are about to head out on tour but tonight we found out that a lie is what formed the rap group for the first time. And it’s a big lie.

image-placeholder6 mins

Why The New Avatar Movie Has Taken So Long To Make

The countdown is on to the second Avatar movie finally coming to cinemas and we found out why it's taken 13 long years from the stars of the movie Sam Worthington and Cliff Curtis.

2022