Josh Cavallo On The Disappointment Of FIFA's One Love Armband Ban
Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo tells us how FIFA's ban on captains wearing One Love armbands at the World Cup is disappointing, and how the game should have committed to its promise of football being for everyone.
Felix Riebl On Why 'Hello' Still Has A Huge Impact 20 Years Later
Felix Riebl and The Cat Empire made themselves known with one word, 'Hello'. Felix tells us why the song still has such a big impact 20 years later.
Bear Grylls On Why We Need To Embrace Our Failures
Bear Grylls has spent decades teaching us how to survive in the wild, but he tells us why it's important we also embrace our failures.
Tom Felton On Why Harry Potter Still Means So Much To Fans
Tom Felton tells us why the Harry Potter books and movies still mean so much to people, and why some fans forget he's not really Draco Malfoy.
Guy Pearce On Coming Back To Neighbours
Aussie actor Guy Pearce returned to Ramsay Street for the 'Neighbours' finale, and he tells us how he had to find out who Mike Young was after all these years.
Rob Beckett Meets The Australian Version Of Himself
English comedian Rob Beckett has travelled halfway around the world, only to meet the Australian version of himself.
Bliss n Eso - The Lie That Formed The Trio We Know
Bliss n Eso are about to head out on tour but tonight we found out that a lie is what formed the rap group for the first time. And it’s a big lie.