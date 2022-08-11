The Project

Fatman Scoop On Finding A New Purpose In Life
NC | News

Air Date: Thu 11 Aug 2022

Fatman Scoop is the ultimate hype man, but found his job became non-existent during the pandemic. He tells us how he reinvented himself and found a new purpose during lockdown.

