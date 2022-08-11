Guest Interviews
Owen Wilson Tells Us The Moment He Decided To Become An Actor
Owen Wilson reveals the moment when he decided to become an actor. Plus, what he learnt from his co-stars, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in his new film Secret Headquarters.
Fatman Scoop On Finding A New Purpose In Life
Fatman Scoop is the ultimate hype man, but found his job became non-existent during the pandemic. He tells us how he reinvented himself and found a new purpose during lockdown.
Shaggy Reveals The Weirdest Thing About Collaborating With Sting
Carrie chats with Mr Boombastic himself, Shaggy, and after giving us one unexpected collaboration with Sting, the duo have done it again. Shaggy tells us the culinary habit about Sting you wouldn't expect.
Richard E. Grant On Finding Joy During Grief
Richard E. Grant shares how he finds joy in each day with his family while they are grieving.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Gives Us A Lesson On How To Rhyme Lyrics
Sophie Ellis-Bextor is heading back to Australia for the first time in seven years, and is bringing with her a new single. She gives us a lesson on how to rhyme lyrics that is hypnotising.
Ryan Moloney Unmasked As 'The Knight'
The Masked Singer kicked off with a bang, and the first elimination revealed the Knight to be none other than Neighbours' favourite Ryan Moloney. He stops by and tells if he was flattered or horrified by the judges' guesses at who he was.
Why Emma Thompson's New Role Is Crossing Generations
Dame Emma Thompson tells us why her new role in 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande' is helping women and young girls alike in changing how they love themselves and their body.