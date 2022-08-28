Guest Interviews
Dave Hughes On The Masked Singer Finale
It's the Masked Singer Finale tonight, and we ask judge Dave Hughes, does he finally manage to get a guess correct?
Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart may be known around the world for their movies, but it turns out their kids don't care. Also, why is Kevin not impressed by Dwayne's breakfast choice?
The Dream Daniel Johns Role Rasmus King Has Landed
Rasmus King is the Aussie teenager who is turning into the next big movie star. He tells us how writing down Daniel Johns' name has manifested his dream role.
Michelle Williams On The Bond She Still Has With Destiny's Child
Michelle Williams was revealed as the Microphone on the Masked Singer Australia last night. But she tells us why her bond with her Destiny's Child's bandmates is so special and what they do these days when they catch up.
The Lesson Shaquille O'Neal Learned From Kobe’s Death
Shaquille O'Neal tells us the important life lesson he learned following the tragic death of his former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant.
Shannon Noll And FLETCHER Bond Over Shoeys On Live TV!
Shannon Noll And FLETCHER joined us at the desk at the same time and things got weird when we talked about SHOEYS...
Sooshi Mango On The Deal They Tried To Make With Scott Morrison
Sooshi Mango have gone from making videos in their parents' garages, to selling out arena shows. But they tell us why a deal with former Prime Minister Scott Morrison to join the group fell through.