Guest Interviews
Damien Power On Why Humans Protect Their Stupid
Comedian Damien Power tells us all about his amazement in the gaps of human evolution, and why he think we're the only species to protect their stupid.
Marina Prior On Being Back On Stage
Marina Prior has been the lady lady in over 30 roles in her career. But she tells us why not being able to perform during the pandemic has made her even more grateful to be back on stage.
Sam Fischer On Why Aussies Make The Best Parents of Celebrities
Sam Fischer has become a music sensation around the world, but while his Australian parents are proud, they always make sure he stays down to Earth.
Melissa Leong's Mission To Get Kids Into The Kitchen
Melissa Leong is a Masterchef Judge, food critic and Gold Logie nominee, and now she's going back to her roots with a new kid's cookbook. She tells us all about her mission to get kids cooking!
Rebecca Black On Reimagining Herself After ‘Friday’ Fame
It’s been 11 years since a 13-year-old Rebecca Black shot to global fame with ‘Friday’. The singer tells us how she has reinvented herself and why it helped her find who she was as an adult.
Rob Brydon On Why You Should Never Stand In A Pool With Chris Hemsworth
Comedian Rob Brydon is jack-of-all trades, but one thing he doesn't like doing is standing next in the pool next to Chris Hemsworth. He tells us why he'll never do it again.
Daniel Johns Opens Up About His Struggles And Rehab
Daniel Johns reached the highest of highs with Silverchair, but he tells Carrie about his struggles behind the scenes and the moment he knew he needed help.
Jamie Oliver On Why Eating Out Of The Pan Is Acceptable
People are spending less time than ever in the kitchen, and chef Jamie Oliver is on a mission to get us cooking again. His new book is all about recipes that you can cook in one pan, and yes, he says it's perfectly acceptable to eat it straight out of the pan.