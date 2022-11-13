The Project

Dami Im On Taking Back Control Of Her Career
NC | News

Dami Im opens up about the moment she had to take back control of her career, and her brave decision to leave Sony Music.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder6 mins

Dami Im On Taking Back Control Of Her Career

Dami Im opens up about the moment she had to take back control of her career, and her brave decision to leave Sony Music.

image-placeholder5 mins

Sylvester Stallone On The Strange Reason He Wasn't Allowed In The Godfather

Sylvester Stallone claims the only thing that looks more Italian than him is a pizza, but he tells us the strange reason why he wasn't cast in The Godfather.

image-placeholder7 mins

Michael Sheen On How Bluey Is Teaching The Actor An Aussie Accent

Actor Michael Sheen is an accomplished actor on both stage and screen, but its the iconic Bluey that's been teaching him how to perfect the Australian accent.

image-placeholder4 mins

Sandi Toksvig On The Great British Bake Off's Biggest Secret

Sandi Toksvig may have hosted the Great British Bake Off, but we have found out the biggest secret of the shows past... Sandi hates cake!

image-placeholder6 mins

Katy Perry On Why Australia Is The Scariest Country In The World

Katy Perry tells us how much she loves Australia, but has troubling convincing Thomas Rhett when she explains why it's also the scariest country in the world.

image-placeholder5 mins

Emily Blunt On Why She Was Told Off After An Interview With The Rock

The last time we spoke to Emily Blunt, it all went a bit too adult and we have found out there were some repercussions as a result…

image-placeholder6 mins

Greyson Chance On The Downside Of Being A Child Star

Greyson Chance became famous around the world when he was just a teenager but now he's grown up, he’s opening up about the downside of becoming famous at a young age.

image-placeholder6 mins

Michael McIntyre On Why Everyone Needs To Speak With An Australian Accent

Michael McIntyre is heading Down Under in 2023, and he truly believes he’s a different person when in Australia, which makes him think the world should really just speak with our accent.

2022