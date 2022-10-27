Guest Interviews
Jay Laga'aia On Why Taking Your Date To A Horror Show Is A Brilliant I
We're deep into spooky season now, and Jay Laga'aia tells us why he think taking your date to a horror show is a brilliant idea.
Costa Georgiadis On Why Kids Need To Be Exploring Their Gardens
Australia's favourite garden guru, Costa Georgiadis tells why getting out into the garden and getting dirty is so important for kids.
David Wenham On Why We Still Love The Christmas Scrooge
David Wenham is hitting the stage at Ebenezer Scrooge, and he tells us why we all still love the classic tale of falling in love with Christmas.
Urzila Carlson On The Art Of Taking Naughty Pics As You Get Older
Comedian Urzila Carlson tells why it's so difficult to talk naughty pics as she gets older, and how she's perfected it.
Tim Minchin On Why He Prefers To Perform Barefoot
Tim Minchin is a comedian-composer-musical genius, but he tells why he can only perform barefoot.
Viola Davis On The Message She'd Give To Her Younger Self
Viola Davis is at the top of Hollywood, but it has been a struggle. The celebrated actor tells us the message she would give to seven-year-old Viola.
Sam Taunton On The Marketing Idea That Didn't Go To Plan
Sam Taunton thought he'd advertise his comedy in a new way, but it didn't quite go to plan.