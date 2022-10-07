The Project

Cody Simpson About To Take On His Biggest Challenge Yet
Cody Simpson is impressive in many ways; he’s a singer and a swimmer, but now comes his biggest challenge, singing the National Anthem in front of the whole nation at the Melbourne Cup Carnival. We fi

image-placeholder5 mins

Darren Hayes On Why His New Album Is So Important

Darren Hayes is an Aussie superstar, and his new album has just been released and he tells us why it is so important to him.

image-placeholder4 mins

image-placeholder5 mins

Cody Simpson is impressive in many ways; he’s a singer and a swimmer, but now comes his biggest challenge, singing the National Anthem in front of the whole nation at the Melbourne Cup Carnival. We find out if he’s ready!

image-placeholder5 mins

Kathryn Eisman On How Your Clothes Can Reveal All About You

Kathryn Eisman says she can look at the clothes you're wearing and can tell you all about your personal history and personality. She tells us how she does it on her new show 'Undressed'.

image-placeholder6 mins

The Kooks On Why 'Naive' Was Almost Never A Hit

The Kooks burst on to the scene 15 years ago with their hit song Naive, and Luke Pritchard and Hugh Harris tell who we can thank for it being released... and who wasn't so keen on people hearing it.

image-placeholder4 mins

Why The First And Forever Festival Is So Important For First Nations A

The all new Indigenous-led music event, The First and Forever Festival, is the newest event to hit the summer schedule. Rapper and author Briggs curated the lineup himself, and he tells us how he and

image-placeholder5 mins

Christian Bale On Working With Chris Hemsworth And Margot Robbie

Superstar Christian Bale has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, but he tells us why he loves working with our very own Aussies, Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie.

image-placeholder7 mins

How Isla Fisher's Books Are Helping Kids Stay True To Themselves

Isla Fisher has been on our screens for years, but the actor has now turned to writing kids' books. Isla tells us why it's important for her stories to help kids stay true to themselves and find their path in life.

2022