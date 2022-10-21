Guest Interviews
Tame Impala - Why Kevin Parker Is Known As Tame Impala
In what some people may find confusing, Kevin Parker is Tame Impala, but what differs between the two of them? Well, we have finally found out!
Chad Reed - Why Motocross Is More Popular In The US Than In Australia
Chad Reed is one of the world’s best motocross riders, and while he’s been away for a couple of years, he is BACK but we want to know why the sport isn’t as big in Australia as it is in the U.S (and he has the perfect response).
Magda Szubanski On The Health Test That Changed Everything
While Magda Szubanski was filming her latest show about the state of Australians' health, the results of her own tests changed the course of the show.
The Moment That Broke The Backstreet Boys' Hearts
An entire generation grew up on the moves and music of the Backstreet Boys, but they tell us the moment that broke the band's heart in their near-three decades together.
The Incredible Reaction One Man Has To Ella Hooper's Music That She Lo
Ella Hooper has been making music for over 20 years, but the reaction of one man makes her more excited than anything.
Aunty Donna Rewarding The Desk With Gifts For A Favourable Interview
It may only be October, but the boys from Aunty Donna are getting ready Christmas and they're on the desk to give gifts so this interview goes well.
Pierce Brosnan On The Superpower He Thinks Would Be Essential
Pierce Brosnan has played the ultimate spy as 007 with all his tricks and tips, but he tells us which superpower he thinks would be essential.