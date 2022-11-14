Guest Interviews
Bruce Springsteen On Why He's A Huge Taylor Swift Fan
Generations have grown up on the iconic music of Bruce Springsteen, but he tells us why he's a big fan of Taylor Swift.
Brihony Dawson Explains The Challenge Australia
The Challenge Australia is hitting our TV screen tonight, and host Brihony Dawson stops by to explain what we can expect.
Dami Im On Taking Back Control Of Her Career
Dami Im opens up about the moment she had to take back control of her career, and her brave decision to leave Sony Music.
Sylvester Stallone On The Strange Reason He Wasn't Allowed In The Godfather
Sylvester Stallone claims the only thing that looks more Italian than him is a pizza, but he tells us the strange reason why he wasn't cast in The Godfather.
Michael Sheen On How Bluey Is Teaching The Actor An Aussie Accent
Actor Michael Sheen is an accomplished actor on both stage and screen, but its the iconic Bluey that's been teaching him how to perfect the Australian accent.
Sandi Toksvig On The Great British Bake Off's Biggest Secret
Sandi Toksvig may have hosted the Great British Bake Off, but we have found out the biggest secret of the shows past... Sandi hates cake!
Katy Perry On Why Australia Is The Scariest Country In The World
Katy Perry tells us how much she loves Australia, but has troubling convincing Thomas Rhett when she explains why it's also the scariest country in the world.