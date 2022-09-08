Guest Interviews
Robbie Williams On Modern Day Music
Robbie Williams is celebrating his 25th year as a popstar but, as we found out, he really doesn’t want to talk much about it for one reason…
Bill Bailey On British PMs
Bill Bailey loves to mock Australia for cycling through Prime Ministers like there is no tomorrow but the tables have turned and we really made sure he knew it…
EXTRA: Robbie Williams Reveals His Love Of AFL (And Mullets)
Robbie Williams is set to take the stage at the AFL Grand Final and Waleed Aly found out that he has quite a long history of watching the sport... plus, he loves mullets.
Big Names Are Joining The Project
This week the panel will be joined by Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Robbie Williams, Ozzy Osbourne, and Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.
Marlon Williams On Inventing A New Music Genre
Marlon Williams describes his new album as 'Māori disco bop', and he tells us how he invented a new genre of music.
Brian Cox On Why The World Has Fallen In Love With Succession
Actor Brian Cox is part of the most horrible family on television in 'Succession', but he tells us why the world has fallen in love with them.
Damien Power On Why Humans Protect Their Stupid
Comedian Damien Power tells us all about his amazement in the gaps of human evolution, and why he think we're the only species to protect their stupid.