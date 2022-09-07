Guest Interviews
Big Names Are Joining The Project
This week the panel will be joined by Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Robbie Williams, Ozzy Osbourne, and Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.
Marlon Williams On Inventing A New Music Genre
Marlon Williams describes his new album as 'Māori disco bop', and he tells us how he invented a new genre of music.
Brian Cox On Why The World Has Fallen In Love With Succession
Actor Brian Cox is part of the most horrible family on television in 'Succession', but he tells us why the world has fallen in love with them.
Damien Power On Why Humans Protect Their Stupid
Comedian Damien Power tells us all about his amazement in the gaps of human evolution, and why he think we're the only species to protect their stupid.
Marina Prior On Being Back On Stage
Marina Prior has been the lady lady in over 30 roles in her career. But she tells us why not being able to perform during the pandemic has made her even more grateful to be back on stage.
Sam Fischer On Why Aussies Make The Best Parents of Celebrities
Sam Fischer has become a music sensation around the world, but while his Australian parents are proud, they always make sure he stays down to Earth.
Melissa Leong's Mission To Get Kids Into The Kitchen
Melissa Leong is a Masterchef Judge, food critic and Gold Logie nominee, and now she's going back to her roots with a new kid's cookbook. She tells us all about her mission to get kids cooking!