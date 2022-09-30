Guest Interviews
Benson Boone Surprises Us All With The Most Perfect Introduction
Benson Boone is best known for being on American Idol, but he’s ready to introduce himself to Australia and my oh my does he have a perfect way to do it.
Eric Idle Reveals The Genius Way He Copes With Terrible News
Eric Idle has been given a pretty awful diagnosis in his life, but he’s come up with a genius way to keep everyone laughing.
Craig David On Why His 7 Days Are Different Now
Craig David was 17 when he wrote his hit song '7 Days'. He tells us how he and the world have changed since then, and just what his 7 Days would entail now.
Ben Lee On Why Parents Need To Be Viewed Differently
Ben Lee is out to change the way music views parents, and he's on a mission to make parents fun again.
Tove Lo On Why She Never Corrects How We Say Her Name
Tove Lo tells us why she never corrected the world on how to pronounce her name, and why we have RuPaul to thank for knowing the right way now.
Jonathan Van Ness On Why You Should Always Put Yourself Out There
Jonathan Van Ness is best known for being the beauty expert on Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, which led to him trying new things and now he's passing on an amazing bit of advice to as many people as he can.
Graham Norton Reveals All About His Incredible Wedding
Graham Norton just got married in his favourite place, West Cork and we find out all about why he loved it so much.