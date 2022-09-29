Guest Interviews
Craig David On Why His 7 Days Are Different Now
Craig David was 17 when he wrote his hit song '7 Days'. He tells us how he and the world have changed since then, and just what his 7 Days would entail now.
Ben Lee On Why Parents Need To Be Viewed Differently
Ben Lee is out to change the way music views parents, and he's on a mission to make parents fun again.
Tove Lo On Why She Never Corrects How We Say Her Name
Tove Lo tells us why she never corrected the world on how to pronounce her name, and why we have RuPaul to thank for knowing the right way now.
Jonathan Van Ness On Why You Should Always Put Yourself Out There
Jonathan Van Ness is best known for being the beauty expert on Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, which led to him trying new things and now he's passing on an amazing bit of advice to as many people as he can.
Graham Norton Reveals All About His Incredible Wedding
Graham Norton just got married in his favourite place, West Cork and we find out all about why he loved it so much.
Jimmy Rees On How He Comes Up With All His Characters
Jimmy Rees' popularity has skyrocketed with this characters on social media. He tells us how he comes up with them and why we secretly love them.
Joel Madden On Why He Can't Be Partners With His Wife On Games Night
Joel Madden is heading into the world of competitive tattooing with Ink Masters, and he tells us why his own competitive streak means he can't be partners with his wife on games night!