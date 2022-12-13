Guest Interviews
Baker Boy On How Dance Translates Across Languages
Baker Boy is just as well-known for his dance moves as he is his music, and he tells us how he uses traditional and modern dance to tell his stories.
John Krasinski And Michael Kelly On Why The Office Is Still So Loved
John Krasinski and Michael Kelly are back on our screens in the political thriller 'Jack Ryan', but they tells us why 'The Office' is still so loved and John reveals why it's the thing he's most proud of.
Alec Benjamin On Singing In Mandarin
Alec Benjamim recently re-recorded some of his songs in Mandarin, and he tells why he made the choice and how it was different from singing in English.
The Offspring On How Punk Has Changed
The Offspring have been around since the mid 80s, and have given us 10 albums of hits. But Dexter and Noodles tell is punk is still as punk as it was when they first started.
The Surprise Job Fatboy Slim Took On During The Pandemic
Fatboy Slim is best known for his absolute bangers but during the pandemic, when there was no music festivals to play to, he took up a very, very surprising job.
The Many Voices The Walking Dead Actor Can Make
Ross Marquand is most famous for playing Aaron in the Walking Dead, but we found out he can also do many, many impressions of famous people, including a very good Donald Trump.
John Safran On The Vicious Cycle Of Vapers And Smokers
John Safran has taken on big tobacco companies in his new book, but he found vapers and smokers are getting stuck in a vicious cycle to kick the habit.