Guest Interviews
Aunty Donna Rewarding The Desk With Gifts For A Favourable Interview
It may only be October, but the boys from Aunty Donna are getting ready Christmas and they're on the desk to give gifts so this interview goes well.
Pierce Brosnan On The Superpower He Thinks Would Be Essential
Pierce Brosnan has played the ultimate spy as 007 with all his tricks and tips, but he tells us which superpower he thinks would be essential.
Why 'Bros' Is Such An Important Movie
'Bros' is the latest romcom to hit the big screen, and stars Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane tell us why it's such an important movie for the LGTBQI+ community.
Flea On His Tip To Stop Yourself Thinking About Age
Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist Flea has just celebrated his 60th birthday, and he tells us why he doesn't think about his age and enjoys the life he lives.
Trinny Woodall On Why Makeup Is Important To Take Time For Yourself
Trinny Woodall tells us why she believes many turned to makeup during lockdowns, and why taking the time to reclaim their identity was the ultimate self-care practice.
Rodger Corser On The Lies And Deceit Of 'The Traitors'
Lies and deceit are all part of Channel 10's new show 'The Traitors'. Host Rodger Corser tells how the deception works, and how heated it gets in the mansion.
Esther Perel - The Toughest Things Couples Experience
Esther Perel is a world- famous psychotherapist and she tells us what the toughest things couples experience are and how they can resolve their issues.