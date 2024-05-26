Sign in to watch this video
The Sunday Project - 26 May 2024
News
Air Date: Sun 26 May 2024
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Sarah Harris, Michael Hing, Rachel Corbett and guests Wendy Harmer & Chris Pratt as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Warnings About Foraging Potentially Lethal Mushrooms
As Aussies battle the steep rise in food costs, more and more of us are taking up foraging a free meal from nature. But as we enter peak mushroom season, you need to know the difference between the ones that are edible and the ones that could kill you.
Donor-Conceived People Could Soon Be Able To Contact Biological Parents
Donor-conceived Quill could soon be able to locate her biological parents as the Queensland government looks to introduce legislation that would give her the right to access genetic history just like any other Australian. Carey Haden told us about his journey to find his donor.
Making News Today
Celebrity
Tom Gleeson On Whether He Gets Sick Enjoyment On Taskmaster Australia
Taskmaster Australia is back, and we asked the Taskmaster himself, Tom Gleeson if he gets sick enjoyment from watching the contestants be put through their paces. And new contestant Wil Anderson tells us how he prepares for the tasks.
