Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Sunday Project - 11 Feb 2024
News
Air Date: Sun 11 Feb 2024
Join the Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Sarah Harris, Michael Hing, Rachel Corbett and guest Jessica Mauboy as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Ali Yasmin’s Fight For Justice After Being Imprisoned At 13
13-year-old Ali Yasmin was found on a people smuggling boat and was locked up for two years in an adult prison in Western Australia. After a decade-long legal battle, a group led by Ali has won a $27 million payout for their wrongful imprisonment.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Lily Gladstone Reveals How It Feels To Be The First Native American Woman To Be Oscar Nominated
Lily Gladstone is the first Native American woman to be nominated for an Oscar for best actress and she told us what it means to be a trailblazer and the advice she has been given following her nomination.
2024