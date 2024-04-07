Sign in to watch this video
The Sunday Project - 07 Apr 2024
News
Air Date: Sun 7 Apr 2024
Join the Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Sarah Harris, Susie Youssef, Rachel Corbett and guest, Michael Douglas as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Fury As TikToker Posts Vacant Property Addresses
The man behind Shit Rentals, Jordan van den Berg, AKA Purple Pingers, has angered Americans after he started collecting addresses of vacant properties and publishing them to encourage those without a home to squat in them amid the housing crisis. He joins us to explain what's going on.
