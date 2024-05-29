Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 29 May 2024
News
Air Date: Wed 29 May 2024
Join The Project hosts Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Sam Taunton and Nick Cody as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Episodes
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
Video Extras
More
Latest Episodes
News
Supermarkets Claim They’re Helping Aussies By Dropping Prices
Coles announced they would be dropping prices on over 200 products, but there are fears that the latest price drops from Australia's supermarket giants will have farmers bearing the brunt. Jeremy Griffith from the National Farmer's Federation explains.
Couple Still Waiting For Flight After Singapore Airlines Horror
An Australian couple who were injured when their Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence are still waiting for a medevac flight. Keith Davis says a commercial flight is not an option for his wife, Kerry Jordan, as she remains in ICU with a fractured spine.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Tom Gleeson On Whether He Gets Sick Enjoyment On Taskmaster Australia
Taskmaster Australia is back, and we asked the Taskmaster himself, Tom Gleeson if he gets sick enjoyment from watching the contestants be put through their paces. And new contestant Wil Anderson tells us how he prepares for the tasks.
2024