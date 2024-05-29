The Project

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Project - 29 May 2024
E | News

Air Date: Wed 29 May 2024

Join The Project hosts Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Sam Taunton and Nick Cody as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More

Latest Episodes

News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Making News Today

Celebrity

2024