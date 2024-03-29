Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 29 Mar 2024
News
Air Date: Fri 29 Mar 2024
Join the Project hosts Rove McManus, Georgie Tunny, Nick Cody, Jessie Stephens and guests Virginia Gay & Joel Kim Booster as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
News
The Rise Of Country Music As Beyoncé’s New Album Breaks Records
Country music is having a real moment right, and it's being helped along by Beyoncé, who has saddled up and jumped on board with her new album, Cowboy Carter. Country singer-songwriter Amber Lawrence tells us why it's rising in popularity.
Women Diagnosed With Cancer After Talcum Powder Use
Amanda Bradley was just 34 years old when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, but she had a daily habit that she now looks back on in horror as a class action lawsuit alleges prolonged exposure to Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder is linked to ovarian cancer.
