The Project - 29 Apr 2024
News
Air Date: Mon 29 Apr 2024
Join the Project hosts Sarah Harris, Georgie Tunny, Sam Taunton, Steve Price and guest Deborah Francis as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Australians Lost $2.7 Billion To Scams Across 2023
New data has revealed older Aussies are increasingly in scammers' sights after $2.7 billion was lost to scams in 2023. Now, the government is looking to take action against banks, telcos and digital platforms that fail to protect users. Scam victim Gary Meachen joins us.
Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt On Why They Don't Respect Chris Hemsworth
Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt's new movie 'The Fall Guy' was shot in Australia, and when we asked them where they get their recommendations for things to wear Down Under, they both had some significant opinions about Chris Hemsworth…
