The Project - 28 May 2024
Air Date: Tue 28 May 2024
Join The Project hosts Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Michael Hing, Jessie Stephens and guest Sophie McCartney as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Couple Still Waiting For Flight After Singapore Airlines Horror
An Australian couple who were injured when their Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence are still waiting for a medevac flight. Keith Davis says a commercial flight is not an option for his wife, Kerry Jordan, as she remains in ICU with a fractured spine.
Tom Gleeson On Whether He Gets Sick Enjoyment On Taskmaster Australia
Taskmaster Australia is back, and we asked the Taskmaster himself, Tom Gleeson if he gets sick enjoyment from watching the contestants be put through their paces. And new contestant Wil Anderson tells us how he prepares for the tasks.
