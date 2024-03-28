Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 28 Mar 2024
News
Air Date: Thu 28 Mar 2024
Join The Project hosts Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Sam Taunton, Liz Ellis and guest Sheryl Crow as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Episodes
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
Video Extras
More
Latest Episodes
News
Women Diagnosed With Cancer After Talcum Powder Use
Amanda Bradley was just 34 years old when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, but she had a daily habit that she now looks back on in horror as a class action lawsuit alleges prolonged exposure to Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder is linked to ovarian cancer.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
2024