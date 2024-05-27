Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 27 May 2024
News
Air Date: Mon 27 May 2024
Join The Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Steve Price and guest Amy Poehler as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Episodes
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
Video Extras
More
Latest Episodes
News
Warnings About Foraging Potentially Lethal Mushrooms
As Aussies battle the steep rise in food costs, more and more of us are taking up foraging a free meal from nature. But as we enter peak mushroom season, you need to know the difference between the ones that are edible and the ones that could kill you.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Tom Gleeson On Whether He Gets Sick Enjoyment On Taskmaster Australia
Taskmaster Australia is back, and we asked the Taskmaster himself, Tom Gleeson if he gets sick enjoyment from watching the contestants be put through their paces. And new contestant Wil Anderson tells us how he prepares for the tasks.
2024