The Project - 25 Jan 2024
Air Date: Thu 25 Jan 2024
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Nick Cody and guests Peter Helliar & Mel Buttle as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Anthony Albanese Breaks Election Promise And Changes Stage 3 Tax Cuts
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the government's backflip on stage three tax cuts, telling the National Press Club it would provide middle-income earners more money in the cost-of-living crisis. Treasurer @JEChalmers explains.
Fantasia Barrino On The Alleged Feud Between Her And Oprah
Fantasia Barrino's performance as full-hearted Celie in the reworked film 'The Color Purple' has been overshadowed by a rumoured feud between the cast and the film's producer, Oprah Winfrey, and now she has settled the rumour for once and for all.
2024