The Project - 24 May 2024
News
Air Date: Fri 24 May 2024
Join The Project hosts Liz Ellis, Georgie Tunny, Susie Youssef, Kate Langbroek and guest Stephen K Amos as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Donor-Conceived People Could Soon Be Able To Contact Biological Parents
Donor-conceived Quill could soon be able to locate her biological parents as the Queensland government looks to introduce legislation that would give her the right to access genetic history just like any other Australian. Carey Haden told us about his journey to find his donor.
The Therapy Dog Helping A School Deal With Tragedy
One small South Australian school has been rocked by two tragic incidents that left their community struggling to move forward. But Haze, the therapy dog, has started to make a significant difference for the 66 students and their families with some much-needed joy.
Making News Today
Celebrity
Tom Gleeson On Whether He Gets Sick Enjoyment On Taskmaster Australia
Taskmaster Australia is back, and we asked the Taskmaster himself, Tom Gleeson if he gets sick enjoyment from watching the contestants be put through their paces. And new contestant Wil Anderson tells us how he prepares for the tasks.
2024