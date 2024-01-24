The Project

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Project - 24 Jan 2024
E | News

Air Date: Wed 24 Jan 2024

Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Robert Irwin and guest Russell Howard as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Latest Episodes

News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Making News Today

Celebrity

2024