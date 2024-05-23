Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 23 May 2024
News
Air Date: Thu 23 May 2024
Join The Project hosts Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Nick Cody and Myf Warhurst with guests Tom Gleeson & Wil Anderson as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
The Therapy Dog Helping A School Deal With Tragedy
One small South Australian school has been rocked by two tragic incidents that left their community struggling to move forward. But Haze, the therapy dog, has started to make a significant difference for the 66 students and their families with some much-needed joy.
Tradies Hailed Heroes After School Bus Tragedy
Two tradies are being hailed heroes after rushing to help after a school bus crashed north of Melbourne. Colby Bartels And Adam Smith were one of the first on the scene and helped dozens of schoolchildren to safety. They joined us to explain what happened.
Tom Gleeson On Whether He Gets Sick Enjoyment On Taskmaster Australia
Taskmaster Australia is back, and we asked the Taskmaster himself, Tom Gleeson if he gets sick enjoyment from watching the contestants be put through their paces. And new contestant Wil Anderson tells us how he prepares for the tasks.
