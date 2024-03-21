Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 21 Mar 2024
News
Air Date: Thu 21 Mar 2024
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Sam Taunton and guest, Miriam Margoyes as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
News
Gay Pastor Forced To Live A Double Life And Undertake Conversion Therapy
Aaron Kelly once lived a double life as an evangelical pastor who tried to "pray the gay away.'' After undergoing unsuccessful, harmful conversion therapies and being forced to marry, he realised he needed to live authentically.
Celebrity
Max Verstappen Reveals Why He Hates Drive To Survive Unlike Fan Fave D
Max Verstappen has made it well know that he isn't a huge fan of being on F1's Drive To Survive and while he was in Australia preparing for the Grand Prix with Daniel Ricciardo, he revealed why he just doesn't want people to see inside his life.
Guenther Steiner Reveals All About His Exit From HAAS F1
Guenther Steiner was the team principal of HAAS F1, who shot to fame around the world on Drive to Survive on Netflix. However, during the off-season, he left the team very suddenly. Steiner joins us to reveal all about it and tell us what language is best to swear in (of course).
