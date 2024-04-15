Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 15 Apr 2024
News
Air Date: Mon 15 Apr 2024
Join the Project hosts Sarah Harris, Waleed Aly, Sam Taunton, Steve Price and guest Jason Leong as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Episodes
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
Video Extras
More
Latest Episodes
News
Judge Found Bruce Lehrmann Raped Brittany Higgins
Federal court judge Justice Michael Lee has found Bruce Lehrmann, on the balance of probabilities, raped Brittany Higgins in Parliament, meaning Lehrmann's defamation case against Network 10 has failed. Expert defamation lawyer Justin Quill explains how significant this decision was. The finding of rape is at the civil standard on the balance of probability.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
2024