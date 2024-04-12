Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 12 Apr 2024
News
Air Date: Fri 12 Apr 2024
Join the Project hosts Rove McManus, Georgie Tunny, Nick Cody, Susie Youssef and guest, Josh Earl as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
O. J. Simpson, Alleged Killer & NFL Star, Dead Aged 76
O.J. Simpson has died aged 76, according to a statement on X by his family. While some will mourn the loss of a legendary NFL player, others will remember him as an alleged cold-blooded killer. Former Attorney for the family of Nicole Brown Simpson, Gloria Allred joins us.
Residents Still Fighting To Save Their Homes
In early 2024, we brought you a story about the long-term residents of Techno Park who were staring down homelessness after the local council notified them that they had to "immediately cease use of the land." But, it appears the local council wanted to evict the residents months before they had even been told.
