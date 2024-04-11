Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 11 Apr 2024
Air Date: Thu 11 Apr 2024
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Sam Taunton, Liz Ellis and guest, Jimeoin as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Residents Still Fighting To Save Their Homes
In early 2024, we brought you a story about the long-term residents of Techno Park who were staring down homelessness after the local council notified them that they had to "immediately cease use of the land." But, it appears the local council wanted to evict the residents months before they had even been told.
