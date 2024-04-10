Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 10 Apr 2024
News
Air Date: Wed 10 Apr 2024
Join the Project hosts Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Georgie Tunny, Matt Preston and guests, Kaz Cooke & Judith Lucy as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Residents Still Fighting To Save Their Homes
In early 2024, we brought you a story about the long-term residents of Techno Park who were staring down homelessness after the local council notified them that they had to "immediately cease use of the land." But, it appears the local council wanted to evict the residents months before they had even been told.
Fury As TikToker Posts Vacant Property Addresses
The man behind Shit Rentals, Jordan van den Berg, AKA Purple Pingers, has angered Americans after he started collecting addresses of vacant properties and publishing them to encourage those without a home to squat in them amid the housing crisis. He joins us to explain what's going on.
Making News Today
Celebrity
